mlb-dfs-plays:-friday-7/9

This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day at every position. We take a comprehensive look to uncover these core recommendations, factoring respective salaries into the analysis.

Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather closer to game time. Rain, wind, or unexpected managerial decisions could open up additional sources of value. Be sure to keep an eye on the MLB Headlines and Injuries desk.

We’ll focus our attention on the 14-game main slate starting at 7:05 ET.

PITCHER

Top Play: Kenta Maeda – Minnesota (vs. Detroit)

Let’s not forget that Maeda finished second in AL Cy Young voting last season. Injuries and general inconsistencies have derailed his efforts in 2021, as the Minnesota righty currently holds an uncharacteristic 4.88 ERA. However, his last start at Kansas City (6 IP, 2 H, 10 K, 0 ER) showed a glimpse of his dominance. Is he back to his 2020 form? I’m not sure, but Maeda could keep the momentum against a Detroit team that ranks bottom-ten in wRC+ and first in strikeout rate (27%).

Pivot: Cole Irvin – Oakland (at Texas)

Irvin isn’t an exciting fantasy pitcher, but he could be serviceable enough to put up solid SP2 numbers. The matchup at Texas helps, given the Rangers rank 23rd in wRC+ with an above-average strikeout rate (23.6%) to left-handed pitching. Irvin has found a nice groove while pitching deep into games. That has led to a line of 15 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 13 K over his last two games.

Also Consider: Taijuan Walker

CATCHER

Top Play: Max Stassi – LA Angels (at Seattle)

Stassi has been swinging the bat well with seven hits, one homer, four runs, and three RBI over his last four games. Despite that, the salary hasn’t risen too much. Stassi will continue to hold a premium lineup spot for the Angels, and the matchup against Seattle LHP Marco Gonzales (6.00 ERA this season) is a good one.

Also Consider: Salvador Perez, J.T. Realmuto

FIRST BASE

Top Play: Bobby Bradley – Cleveland (vs. Kansas City)

I really like Cleveland’s offense today against Kansas City RHP Brad Keller. Take a look at Keller’s line over his last six starts: 31.2 IP, 45 H, 19 BB, 28 ER. The Indians are in a position to extend those struggles, and Bradley is a comfortable pick within that. He went 2-2 with a homer last night, and the Cleveland first baseman has an excellent opportunity to come back for more tonight.

Pivot: Ryan Mountcastle – Baltimore (vs. Chicago White Sox)

White Sox LHP Dallas Keuchel hasn’t been himself lately, allowing 12 earned runs and 20 hits across 11.2 innings over his last three starts. If the southpaw continues to have problems, then Baltimore right-handed bats, like Mountcastle, stand to take advantage. It helps that the wind is blowing out in Baltimore tonight.

Also Consider: Carlos Santana, Jose Abreu, Miguel Sano (GPP)

SECOND BASE

Top Play: Jean Segura – Philadelphia (at Boston)

Boston RHP Garrett Richards has allowed four or more earned runs in four of his last five starts. Here’s the total numbers over those five outings: 24.2 IP, 37 H, 12 BB, 21 ER. Needless to say, Richards is vulnerable at the moment, and the Phillies could post some runs against him tonight. Playing in a hitter-friendly ballpark certainly helps their cause. Segura is moderately priced despite his multi-hit ability.

Pivot: Leury Garcia – Chicago White Sox (vs. Baltimore)

Most people think of Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada, and Tim Anderson when stacking White Sox hitters. However, don’t forget about Leury Garcia, who has been one of the most productive Chicago bats over the past week. Garcia has tallied six hits with two homers, and nine RBI over his last five games. Now he’ll face Baltimore RHP Jorge Lopez, who carries a .372 career wOBA split to left-handed bats.

Also Consider: Cesar Hernandez, David Fletcher

THIRD BASE

Top Play: Luis Arraez – Minnesota (vs. Detroit)

Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez, and Rafael Devers are the top plays at third base (in that order IMO). If you can fit them into your lineup, then go for it. If you can’t, then Luis Arraez makes for a sensible value choice to help complete your lineup. Minnesota has one of the highest run-scoring projections of the night while facing Detroit RHP Matt Manning’s 7.94 ERA through limited MLB innings. Arraez has posted multiple hits in three of his last four games, and I would be surprised if he falls short of that mark tonight.

Also Consider: Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez, Starlin Castro (GPP)

SHORTSTOP

Top Play: Didi Gregorius – Philadelphia (at Boston)

Gregorius benefits from the rationale listed with his teammate, Segura, earlier in the article. Speaking to that point, Boston RHP Richards actually has a .361 wOBA split to left-handed bats since the beginning of last season. Gregorius has slapped three homers in six games since coming back from injury earlier this month, and this is an excellent draw to keep him going.

Pivot: Elvis Andrus – Oakland (at Texas)

Don’t look now, but Andrus has been a productive fantasy asset over the past week. That includes nine hits, two homers, five runs, four RBI, and a stolen base in his last six games. The matchup against Texas RHP Jordan Lyles is far from imposing, as the Rangers’ hurler has a .371 wOBA split to right-handed bats since the beginning of last season. It doesn’t hurt that Andrus has solid career numbers against him as well.

Also Consider: Fernando Tatis Jr., Carlos Correa

OUTFIELD

Top Play: Franmil Reyes – Cleveland (vs. Kansas City)

Reyes was the posterboy of yesterday’s MLB DFS Plays article, and he came through with a three-run homer. The big man has now smacked a round-tripper in three straight games, racking up eight RBI over that span! He’s going to cool off eventually, but tonight’s matchup looks amazing while facing the aforementioned struggles of Kansas City RHP Keller. I’m going to keep riding the hot hand with Reyes.

Pivot: Trevor Larnach / Alex Kirilloff – Minnesota (vs. Detroit)

As discussed earlier, Minnesota has one of the top run-scoring projections of the night. Nelson Cruz, Josh Donaldson, Luis Arraez, Max Kepler, and (maybe) Miguel Sano make for nice stacking options. However, don’t forget about the Twins’ rookies in Larnach and Kirilloff. Larnach is more of a raw power hitter while Kirilloff has a balanced contact/power combination. Both have been swinging the bat very well lately, and you can look towards either of these guys through all DFS formats.

Also Consider: Nelson Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Tommy Pham, Alex Verdugo, Max Kepler, Brian Goodwin (GPP), Adolis Garcia (GPP)