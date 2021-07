MLB Announces All-Star Rosters – MLB Trade Rumors

With the starters in this year’s All-Star Game already revealed, the remainder of the American League and National League rosters were revealed this evening. Some adjustments are guaranteed to take place, of course, since some players won’t be participating due to injury or other reasons. The Midsummer Classic will take place on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.

American League

Angels: Shohei Ohtani (starting DH, and also named to the team as a pitcher), Mike Trout (starting OF), Jared Walsh

Astros: Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Carlos Correa, Ryan Pressly

Athletics: Matt Olson

Blue Jays: Bo Bichette , Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (starting 1B), Teoscar Hernandez (starting OF), Marcus Semien (starting 2B)

Indians: Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez

, Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi

Orioles: Cedric Mullins

Rangers: Joey Gallo , Adolis Garcia , Kyle Gibson

, , Rays: Mike Zunino

Red Sox: Matt Barnes , Xander Bogaerts (starting SS), Rafael Devers (starting 3B), Nathan Eovaldi , J.D. Martinez

, (starting SS), (starting 3B), , Royals: Salvador Perez (starting C)

(starting C) Tigers: Gregory Soto

Twins: Nelson Cruz

White Sox: Liam Hendriks , Lance Lynn , Carlos Rodon

, , Yankees: Aroldis Chapman, Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge (starting OF)

National League