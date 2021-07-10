MLB Announces All-Star Replacements – MLB Trade Rumors

Major League Baseball announced the All-Star replacements today. Since the initial rosters came out on July 4th, 10 players have proven unable to participate for one reason or another. The following players have been added to the rosters for the upcoming All-Star game:

American League

Tim Anderson , SS, Chicago White Sox

, SS, Chicago White Sox Chris Bassitt , SP, Oakland A’s

, SP, Oakland A’s Whit Merrifield , 2B, Kansas City Royals

, 2B, Kansas City Royals Joey Wendle, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

The players above are taking the place of four Astros who are now listed as unable to participate: Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Carlos Correa and Ryan Pressly, who will stay home to be with his wife as they await the birth of a child.





National League

Walker Buehler , SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers Justin Turner , 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers

, 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers Max Scherzer , SP, Washington Nationals

, SP, Washington Nationals Taijuan Walker , SP, New York Mets

, SP, New York Mets Freddy Peralta , SP, Milwaukee Brewers

, SP, Milwaukee Brewers Yadier Molina, C, St. Louis Cardinal

The players above are taking the place of Mookie Betts of the Dodgers, Jacob deGrom of the Mets, Yu Darvish of the San Diego Padres and Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants. They also account for Brandon Woodruff and Kevin Gausman, All-Stars who will be unavailable for the game because they are starting games on Sunday.

Anderson, Merrifield and Molina were elected via the Player Ballot. While Molina takes Buster Posey’s place on the roster, J.T. Realmuto will take his spot in the starting lineup.