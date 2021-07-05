MLB All-Star Game rosters 2021: Shohei Ohtani makes history as American League, National League teams unveiled – CBS Sports

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. Given the close proximity of that date, it’s about time we learn the full American and National League rosters, eh? Conveniently enough, MLB unveiled said full rosters on Sunday evening.

We already knew the starting lineups for each squadron, which were determined by two phases of fan voting. Now we’re here to flesh out the full 32-man rosters. Positional reserves and pitchers are chosen by a combination of player vote and commissioner’s selections. By way of reminder, the NL supplements its starting lineup with 24 players, whereas the AL adds 23 since, unlike in the NL, their DH is chosen by fan vote.

Breaking it down further, each roster will have at least one backup at each position (including DH in the AL) and eight pitchers (five starters and three relievers). As has long been the case, each of MLB’s 30 teams must be represented by at least one All-Star selection, and this is where the commissioner’s selections will likely come into play. The managers — Kevin Cash for the AL and Dave Roberts for the NL — will choose the starting pitchers. In the NL, Roberts will also choose the DH from his list of reserves.

Now let’s have a look at each full roster.

American League

Starters:

C – Salvador Perez, Royals

1B – Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

2B – Marcus Semien, Blue Jays

3B – Rafael Devers, Red Sox

SS – Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

OF – Mike Trout, Angels

OF – Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF – Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays

DH – Shohei Ohtani*, Angels

Reserves:

C – Mike Zunino, Rays

1B – Jared Walsh, Angels

1B – Matt Olson, Athletics

2B – Jose Altuve, Astros

2B – Bo Bichette, Blue Jays

SS – Carlos Correa, Astros

3B – José Ramírez, Cleveland

OF – Michael Brantley, Astros

OF – Joey Gallo, Rangers

OF – Adolis García, Rangers

OF – Cedric Mullins, Orioles

DH – Nelson Cruz, Twins

DH – J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

Pitchers:

Shohei Ohtani*, Angels

Gerrit Cole, Yankees

Lance Lynn, White Sox

Shane Bieber, Cleveland

Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox

Kyle Gibson, Rangers

Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners

Carlos Rodón, White Sox

Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

Liam Hendriks, White Sox

Ryan Pressly, Astros

Matt Barnes, Red Sox

Gregory Soto, Tigers

*Of note here is Ohtani was both voted in as a DH and selected by the players as a pitcher. This is the first time in MLB history that a player was named an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher.

National League

Starters:

C – Buster Posey, Giants

1B – Freddie Freeman, Braves

2B – Adam Frazier, Pirates

3B – Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

SS – Fernando Tatís Jr., Padres

OF – Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

OF – Nick Castellanos, Reds

OF – Jesse Winker, Reds

Reserves:

C – J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

1B – Max Muncy, Dodgers

2B – Ozzie Albies, Braves

2B – Jake Cronenworth, Padres

SS – Brandon Crawford, Giants

SS – Trea Turner, Nationals

3B – Kris Bryant, Cubs

3B – Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks

OF – Mookie Betts, Dodgers

OF – Bryan Reynolds, Pirates

OF – Kyle Schwarber, Nationals

OF – Juan Soto, Nationals

OF – Chris Taylor, Dodgers

Pitchers:

Jacob deGrom, Mets*

Yu Darvish, Padres

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers

Corbin Burnes, Brewers

Kevin Gausman, Giants

Germán Márquez, Rockies

Trevor Rogers, Marlins

Zack Wheeler, Phillies

Craig Kimbrel, Cubs

Mark Melancon, Padres

Josh Hader, Brewers

Alex Reyes, Cardinals

*DeGrom told reporters he would not be participating in the All-Star Game.