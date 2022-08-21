Home WORLD NEWS Mizoram CM says sorry after daughter assaults doctor
Mizoram CM says sorry after daughter assaults doctor

AIZAWL: Mizoram chief minister

Zoramthanga Saturday

tendered an unconditional public apology over the “misbehaviour” of his daughter. This came after a video went viral in which his daughter is seen hitting a doctor. The incident purportedly took place at a private clinic of Dr Zonuna, an Aizawl-based skin specialist, on August 17.

In the handwritten apology letter,

Zoramthanga

said the unruly behaviour of his daughter,

Milari Chhangte

, directed against the dermatologist could not be justified in any way. “We, her parents and relatives, are in no position to justify the acts of our daughter,” he said, adding that he and his wife have visited the doctor and his family members thrice to seek their forgiveness. They would try to ensure their daughter would not repeat such behaviour, he added.

The Mizoram unit of the

Indian Medical Association

condemned the assault on and members wore black badges in protest Saturday.

