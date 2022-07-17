mixed-reactions-trail-adeleke’s-emergence-as-governor-elect

There were bursts of reactions in Osogbo following the declaration of Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate as the Osun governor-elect.

In major spots in Osogbo, supporters of Adeleke were seen rejoicing and making merry, celebrating their candidates’ victory.

At Oke-Fia, Olaiya, Old Garage, Markson Junction, elated supporters were seen jubilating and shouting “Imole” which means illumination, the campaign slogan of the governor-elect.

Meanwhile, at his Ede Country home, a crowd gathered to see him and celebrate with him.

Speaking with this platform, Muritala Kayode, a PDP youth leader disclosed that he was expressing joy because the party and Ademola Adeleke has been vindicated.

Muritala said the victory was worth the wait because they have waited for four years.

Recalling that in the 2018 gubernatorial election, the mandate of the party was stolen, he stated that he was optimistic that Adeleke would bring the desired promises to pass in the state.

He stated that the party had become mature and would play politics the way it should have been in the opposition for 12 years.

Recall that Ademola Adeleke of the PDP defeated the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC in the Saturday, July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election by scoring 403,371 to 375,027.