MIUI 13’s Memory Expansion feature will allow for 3GB of additional RAM – gizmochina

A few days back, a leak about the upcoming MIUI 13 surfaced online. It revealed some key features and improvements of the software over the current MIUI 12. The new MIUI 13 feature list also included memory expansion, but the feature wasn’t detailed before. Today, a fresh leak has shed some light on its usability and suggested how it will work in real scenarios.

According to the leak, the memory expansion feature will be similar to the virtual RAM feature seen in Oppo and Vivo smartphones. It will allow any Xiaomi device to get an additional 3GB of RAM apart from the standard RAM on the phone. Basically, it will use the phone’s storage as RAM when the feature is turned on.

As per a screenshot from the settings page of a Xiaomi phone, there will just be a toggle to turn the feature on or off. The feature is said to help old Xiaomi phones having a limited amount of RAM.

Apart from this, the upcoming MIUI 13 is expected to come with some visual changes. Rumors have it that the upcoming UI will bring new animations, new app icons, and a game floating window.

RELATED:

MIUI 13 features leaked ahead of launch: Memory fusion technology, Game floating window &…

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi CC 11 appear on TENAA; key specs revealed

Xiaomi’s 200W HyperCharge is rumored to begin mass production by June 2022

Zepp OS: Facts about Huami’s new ultralight weight smartwatch OS

ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW – FOLLOW US!