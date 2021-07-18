mitchell-post-18-eliminated-from-legion-baseball-playoffs-by-renner-royals

Jul. 17—RENNER — No. 13-seeded Mitchell Post 18 was eliminated from the Class A American Legion baseball playoffs by the No. 4-seeded Renner Royals in a 4-1 loss on Saturday at the Renner Ballpark.

After losing 8-1 in Friday’s best-of-three series opener, Mitchell was swept, sending Renner to the state tournament next week in Brandon. Mitchell finishes the season with a record of 16-26.

Head coach Luke Norden said after Game 1 that the team didn’t mount enough chances offensively. In Game 2 of the best-of-three series, Mitchell was out-hit by Renner 6-5, but was not able to create enough offense.

“If you look at both games, we just weren’t able to get runs in,” Norden said. “You have to credit (Renner) too for making plays in those situations. We just didn’t have a couple plays go our way and that was the tale of the tape.”

Seth Muth went 2 of 2 in the loss while Dylan Soulek, Jake Helleloid and Joe VanOverschelde had one hit apiece. Soulek had the lone RBI for the team.

Jonah Schmidt pitched 6 2/3 innings for Mitchell. He struck out four and allowed five hits and four runs.

Renner’s Sam Stukel pitched all seven innings in a complete-game victory on the mound. He struck out four, allowed five hits and one run.