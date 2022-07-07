‘mistakes-can-be-rectified’,-says-mamata-as-mahua-moitra-faces-flak-over-‘kali’-remark

NEW DELHI: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said ‘people make mistakes but they can be rectified’.

“We make mistakes while working but they can be rectified. Some people don’t see all the good work and suddenly start shouting. Negativity affects our brain cells so let’s think positively,” Mamata said while addressing an event in Kolkata.

Mamata’s statements comes in the backdrop of TMC MP Mahua

Moitra

‘s controversial comments on Goddess Kali.

Mahua Moitra found herself drawing both flak and support for her comments on Goddess Kali but the Trinamool MP herself remained defiant on Wednesday, asking the BJP “to bring it on” and declaring that she, as “a Kali worshipper”, was “not afraid of anything”.

BJP supporters filed several complaints against Moitra on Wednesday, including one in Kolkata, for her Tuesday’s statement that her Goddess Kali was “meat-eating and alcohol-accepting”.

Bengal assembly opposition leader and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari promised more and said the BJP would wait 10 days before moving court.

“I am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need back-up forces,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “Jai Ma Kali! The goddess Bengalis worship is fearless & non-appeasing,” Mahua said.

Her party, which “strongly condemned” her statement on Tuesday itself, iterated on Wednesday that it did not approve of her comments.

“The party does not approve of the poster of the film ‘Kaali’, it is unacceptable to us. We also don’t approve of Moitra’s statements on the matter. That is our party’s official position. Our party is secular, it respects all religions,” party MP Saugata Roy said on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)

