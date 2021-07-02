Missy Elliott’s mom buys her a flossy Lamborghini as a birthday present – REVOLT TV

Yesterday (July 1) was Missy Elliott’s 50th birthday, and appropriately enough, she was showered with compliments on social media for hours on end. She also got an incredible gift from her mom.

Late last night, Missy used her Twitter account to announce that her mother, Patricia, copped her a flossy new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster as a birthday present. She attached a video of the whip to the tweet.

“Thank you mommy 4 my BDAY gift,” Missy wrote. “She got me a SVJ Lambo roadster she said I work so hard I have been in the industry over 25 yrs and only had 3 vacations but this BDAY is Amazing & I Thank y’all for my Bday wishes I love y’all #Supafriends and Bloggers.”

The new Lambo has a black paint job and features green accents. It looks just as cool as you might imagine. Considering that it’s got a starting price of over $573,000, it better.

The gift Missy got from her mother was one part of a full day’s worth of extensive adulation for the hip hop legend. Sending her a special shoutout yesterday, Timbaland, who worked alongside Missy at the start of their ascendance, made it clear how much he cares about his fellow Virginia native.

“Wan[t] everybody to wish my sister @MissyElliott happy birthday,” Timbo wrote in a tweet, which includes a video of Missy. “There wouldn’t be no Timbo without Missy period!!!!!! May God blesss the most beautiful person in the world missy.”

Busta Rhymes was another artist who made time to give Missy a shoutout, using an Instagram post to do so. In the caption for the post, which includes an image of Missy, he wrote: “Happy Bday to the incredible @missymisdemeanorelliott I love you and congrats on another successful cycle around the sun. Keep shining Queen.”

Clearly, Missy is getting a lot of love, just as she deserves to on her birthday and any day besides that, too. See Missy’s extra special new whip for yourself just below.