Missouri Southern lefty Davis leads Renegades past Outlaws

Jul. 3—On a night where tension and controversy was high, the Joplin Outlaws bats were silenced by an arm with a Joplin connection.

Jefferson City starter Jacob Davis, a sophomore for Missouri Southern, shined. The lefty limited the Outlaws to only three hits on one run (no earned) in six strong innings as the Renegades (11-12) cruised to a 6-2 victory over Joplin in MINK League Action on Friday night at Joe Becker Stadium.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound lefty (1-2) finished with seven strikeouts and issued just two walks. He continues to perform well for Jefferson City this summer as he now has a minuscule 1.84 ERA in five starts while fanning 25 batters in 27 innings.

“Jacob’s been great for us all year,” Jefferson City manager Mike DeMilia said. “He throws three to four pitches for a strike pretty regularly. That’s what makes him tough. He doesn’t have overpowering stuff, but he’s able to locate and throw multiple pitches for strikes. He did a really good job tonight, for sure.”

Joplin’s (10-9) offense mustered five hits total in the game. It’s the fewest number of hits the Outlaws have collected in a game since a 4-3 loss to the Nevada Griffons on June 8.

“Davis just had our number,” Outlaws manager Chris Dawson said. “It was a tough night. It’s going to happen in baseball. We just couldn’t get anything going. We had a chance with the bases loaded and nobody out and we got one in. That’s a time where we have to cash in a little bit more. It happens. That’s baseball. It is what it is. You just have to turn the page and move on.”

And the Renegades used a little two-out magic to generate its offense in the opening frame.

With runners on the corners, Hamilton Anderson got the Renegades on the board with an RBI line drive single to left — an opposite-field knock — to score Caden Diel. Jefferson City left fielder Brady Voss corked an RBI one-bagger up the middle to stretch the Renegades advantage to 2-0.

Seth Denoyer capped Jefferson City’s four-run first inning with a two-run single.

As for the controversy, it arose in the bottom of the fourth inning when Joplin’s Logan Cline smacked a hard ground ball deep into the hole to shortstop Keiholz, whose throw nearly forced first baseman Mize off the bag.

The first base umpire initially ruled Cline as safe, but the call was overturned after DeMilia appealed the call. After Cline was ruled out, Dawson emerged from the dugout and was eventually ejected from the game for disputing the call.

“It’s tough for me on the overturn when the first base guy is right there,” Dawson said. “When the first base umpire is right there and he has the angle, that’s better than the angle with the home plate umpire because he has the runner going and he has the body of the first baseman. Obviously, it’s tough for me. I have to go off body language and what I see. I just didn’t think they got it right and they thought they did. We just have to turn the page.”

Then a half-inning later, Mize belted his third home run of the season out to deep left-center field, a solo shot that swelled Jefferson City’s advantage to 5-0 in the top of the fifth.

Joplin scored its first run off a sacrifice fly from Brett Weimers in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jeb Jenkins, who singled twice, accounted for the Outlaws’ final run with an RBI sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the ninth.

Also for Jefferson City, Joplin High School graduate Quinn Goettel tossed a scoreless seventh in his MINK debut. The righty struck out two batters.

“Quinn came to us late,” DeMilia said. “He was talking about this game. Pitching against Joplin was a big deal to him. He was a little rusty, but I saw some good things. He had some good movement on his breaking ball and got a couple of strikeouts. You could tell his location isn’t quite there, but it will be. He’s going to be a good one in the future.”

Kolin Demel, Carson Wiebe and Colton Hoelscher combined to cover the final two innings for the Renegades. Mize, who finished 2 for 4, drove in Jefferson City’s sixth run in the top of the seventh with an RBI single.

Reese Weaks (0-2) suffered the loss for the Outlaws. He allowed four runs on three hits over three innings of work. Carl Junction native and Missouri Southern righty Jeremiah Kennedy followed him in relief with four innings of two-run ball while Crowder College’s Clayton Saporito hurled two shutout frames.

The Outlaws play an exhibition game against the Joplin Playmakers at 7 p.m. Saturday on Veteran’s Night at Joe Becker. Joplin will then face the Nevada Griffons at 6 p.m. on Sunday (Independence Day) from Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark.