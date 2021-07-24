Home WORLD NEWS Missouri AG wants to file a lawsuit to stop upcoming mask mandate in St. Louis – KMOV.com
WORLD NEWS

Missouri AG wants to file a lawsuit to stop upcoming mask mandate in St. Louis – KMOV.com

by admin
written by admin
missouri-ag-wants-to-file-a-lawsuit-to-stop-upcoming-mask-mandate-in-st-louis-–-kmov.com

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he will be filing a lawsuit in an effort to stop the upcoming mask mandate for St. Louis City and County.

St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the mask mandate will return effective Monday. The mandate is in response to the increase in COVID-19 infections around the St. Louis region and Missouri.

A mandate that everyone wear a mask in public places in St. Louis City and County is coming back.

Friday night, Schmitt tweeted he would file a lawsuit to stop the mandate, calling it “insanity.”

“The citizens of St. Louis and St. Louis County are not subjects — they are free people,” he said. “As their Attorney General I’ll be filing suit Monday to stop this insanity.”

Effective Monday, everyone 5 and older in St. Louis City and County must wear a mask in indoor public places and on public transportation regardless of vaccination status. Officials are also urging people to wear masks outside if they are in a group. Those who are seated in a restaurant or bar eating and drinking, and those who have disabilities that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt from the mandate.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

PointsBet pulled Green Bay over-under win total bet...

EXPLAINER: This year’s four new Olympic sports, broken...

New Apple Leaks: eGPU Display, MacBook Air Updates,...

Conservative vaccine skeptic radio host now hospitalized, family...

In historic first, NASA spacecraft maps what lurks...

Travis Scott Triggers Crazy Scene in Miami Promoting...

Philippines evacuates thousands as monsoon rains flood Manila

Ecuador prison riots death toll rise to 27

Biden stumps for McAuliffe in early test of...

NHL Draft pick-by-pick coverage 2021: Sabres take Power...

Leave a Reply