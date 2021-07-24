Missouri AG wants to file a lawsuit to stop upcoming mask mandate in St. Louis – KMOV.com

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he will be filing a lawsuit in an effort to stop the upcoming mask mandate for St. Louis City and County.

St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the mask mandate will return effective Monday. The mandate is in response to the increase in COVID-19 infections around the St. Louis region and Missouri.



A mandate that everyone wear a mask in public places in St. Louis City and County is coming back.

Friday night, Schmitt tweeted he would file a lawsuit to stop the mandate, calling it “insanity.”

“The citizens of St. Louis and St. Louis County are not subjects — they are free people,” he said. “As their Attorney General I’ll be filing suit Monday to stop this insanity.”

Effective Monday, everyone 5 and older in St. Louis City and County must wear a mask in indoor public places and on public transportation regardless of vaccination status. Officials are also urging people to wear masks outside if they are in a group. Those who are seated in a restaurant or bar eating and drinking, and those who have disabilities that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt from the mandate.