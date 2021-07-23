Mississippi asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade – POLITICO

When Mississippi asked the justices to take up the state’s case last June, however, the state emphasized there was no need to overturn the landmark abortion precedent or the court’s major refinement of that decision in 1992 in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

“To be clear, the questions presented in this petition do not require the Court to overturn Roe or Casey,” Fitch wrote then.

When officials from the Magnolia State brought the case to the high court last year, conservative justices outnumbered liberals, 5-4. But with the death in September of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the light-speed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett the following months, the court swung to a more lopsided, 6-3, conservative orientation.

In May, the court not only announced it would hear the Mississippi case, but the majority seemed to signal a willingness to revisit the basic framework of Roe v. Wade, writing explicitly that they wanted to hear arguments on whether states should be allowed to ban abortion prior to the point of fetal viability, which occurs around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Still, many courtwatchers are doubtful that a majority of the court will explicitly overrule Roe. Instead, the consensus seems to be that the justices will allow more and more restrictions while stopping short of directly overturning the nearly half-century-old decision.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, which brought the challenge that blocked the Mississippi law, called the state’s new push for scrapping the landmark precedent “extreme and regressive,” warning in a statement: “Their goal is for the Supreme Court to take away our right to control our own bodies and our own futures—not just in Mississippi, but everywhere.”

When Mississippi enacted the law in 2018, it was part of a wave of Republican-leaning states passing bans on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy. All those laws have been blocked by lower courts, but could be allowed to take effect depending on how the Supreme Court rules on the pending case.

The high court has not yet announced when it will hear arguments in the Mississippi cases, but a decision is expected by next June or July, just months before the 2022 midterms in which both parties are expected to use the issue of abortion to turn out voters.