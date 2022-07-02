mission-telengana:-bjp-key-meet-in-hyerabad-from-today

HYDERABAD: With its slogan ‘Saalu dora,

selavu dora

(enough sir, goodbye sir)’ targeting Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, BJP will hold its two-day national executive meeting with

PM Narendra Modi

and other party leaders in attendance as the event is seen as an assertive bid to boost the party’s foothold in the state where assembly polls are due next year. The meeting returns to the city after 18 years when the party had taken the decision to advance the general elections.

The national executive will commence on Saturday and conclude with Modi’s public rally on Sunday. During the two-day event,

Modi

will stay with the delegates at the Novotel Hotel here.

“Rao will be left with only 520 days in power after Modi’s meeting at the Parade Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday,” BJP national general secretary

Tarun Chug

said.

On the eve of the meeting, BJP asserted that the countdown of the KCR-led Telangana government has begun. “The chief minister has not visited his office even for 30 days during his over 3,000 days of tenure of colourful evenings,” Chug said and added that the entire family is running the show in the state.

BJP is using the meeting as a launching pad to consolidate its prospects in the assembly polls. The party has also sent its leaders across the state’s 119 assembly constituencies to gather feedback about it.

Chugh said BJP workers from over 35,000 booths across state will attend Modi’s public meeting besides lakhs of people.

