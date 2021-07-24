Mission Impossible 7: Cary Elwes Wraps Filming in Image With Tom Cruise – Screen Rant

Cary Elwes wraps filming on Mission: Impossible 7 in image with co-star Tom Cruise. Shooting on the seventh Mission: Impossible film has seemingly been going on forever, with some big COVID delays getting in the way, and it’s still continuing with no end in sight.

Those COVID issues of course became a big deal last year when Cruise was captured on tape chewing out crew members for failing to follow protocols (they must not have listened because the film was recently shut down briefly again when a crew member tested positive). Despite such issues, Cruise and company have managed to mount several big action scenes for the movie, images of which have made their way online. Cruise himself got to play real-life hero during one train-set action scene when he saved a camera man who had lost his footing. This time around, Cruise is joined by new co-star Hayley Atwell, along with Mission: Impossible newbies Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Chris Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales. There are plenty of returning Mission: Impossible regulars in the movie as well, including Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny. Angela Bassett was also announced for the film but recently revealed she won’t be back after all.

At least one of those new Mission: Impossible cast members has now finished up work on the film. Elwes celebrated the moment with a social media post featuring an image of himself with Cruise, and one with himself and director Christopher McQuarrie. See the post in the space below:

Details about Elwes’ character are being kept under wraps, as are most things about Mission: Impossible 7. The only of the new characters who’s been somewhat teased is Atwell’s, with McQuarrie describing her as a “destructive force of nature” and Atwell herself chiming in that she plays someone with “somewhat ambiguous” loyalties. Indeed, most of the characters in the Mission: Impossible series could be described as having “somewhat ambiguous” loyalties, with the possible exceptions of Ethan Hunt himself and his constant sidekicks Benji Dunn and Luther Stickell.

Mission: Impossible 7 of course comes after the last movie in the series, 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, became a massive hit with $791 million grossed worldwide. The Mission: Impossible series has indeed become one of the more fascinating stories in recent movie history given its long endurance streak in a world where franchises seldom have such long shelf-lives. Like the James Bond series before it, Mission: Impossible has proven that spy thrillers stuffed with action are always popular with audiences. The key of course is to keep evolving things even while adhering to the tried-and-true formulas. It also helps to have the selling point of Cruise and his willingness to put his life on the line in order to create more-and-more elaborate stunt sequences. Mission: Impossible 7 may be taking forever to finish, but going by the series’ prior track record, the hard work will all be worth it in the end.

