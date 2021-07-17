missing-ugandan-olympic-hopeful-left-note-saying-he-wants-to-work-in-japan

(CNN) A Ugandan athlete who has gone missing in Tokyo ahead of the Olympic Games had left a note saying his life in the African country was too difficult and he wanted to work in Japan, officials have said.

Julius Ssekitoleko, a 20-year-old weightlifter, failed to qualify for the Games after his arrival in Japan, and was due to fly back to Uganda on July 20.

But he was last seen at a local station near his delegation’s hotel in Izumisano at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. The athlete purchased a Shinkansen bullet train ticket to Nagoya, about 200 kilometers away, an Izumisano official told CNN.

In the note, Ssekitoleko said he did not want to return to Uganda and asked the members of his delegation to send his belongings back to his wife, the Izumisano official Aadded.

City officials first feared he was missing around midday on Friday, when they noticed that a Covid-19 test sample had not been submitted by Ssekitoleko, city official Osamu Mizoguchi said.