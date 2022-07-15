miscreants-unhappy-with-jammu-and-kashmir-peace:-lg-manoj-sinha

SRINAGAR: J&K lieutenant governor

Manoj Sinha

said Friday that “miscreants” were trying to provoke security forces to “commit some misadventure” that would trigger public unrest and street protests as some people have been unhappy with peace returning to the region, tourism booming and development taking place at a fast pace.

He asserted that development was not possible without establishing peace in J&K. “Development can only take place when there is peace. This has to be kept in mind. No place in the world has progressed without peace,” Sinha said at an SKICC event in which district export plans were launched.

His emphasis on peace came at a time when J&K saw public protests after seven “targeted” killings by terrorists in May: three off-duty policemen and four civilians, including TV artiste

Amreena Bhat

, revenue clerk

Rahul Bhat

and teacher

Rajni Bala

, both

Kashmiri Pandits

.

The LG said some people were continuously trying to foment trouble in the

Valley

as they were not happy with the industries being set up, economic scenario stabilising, and lives of people changing. “These people make continuous efforts to provoke security forces to commit some misadventure that trigger street protests. But our forces are alert and working hard to cement the peace and foil all anti-peace plans,” he said.

He said J&K is on the path of development and the region will emerge as a model for investment. “Kashmir will also host the G-20 summit, which will give a big push to J&K’s investments,” the LG said.

He said people and their children will benefit from the steps taken by the government. “Come forward in making a new J&K. There is need to create awareness in society that unless there is peace, we will not be able to achieve development. It is not just the responsibility of the government, but of the citizens as well,” he said.

