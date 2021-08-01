Home News Africa Mischievous people always attribute Tinubu’s foreign trip to sickness –Aide – bioreports
Mr Tunde Rahman, the Media Adviser to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Saturday rebuked those peddling the news that the APC leader had been hospitalised in an American hospital.

Several news outlets on Saturday alleged that Tinubu had been hospitalised for some days in a hospital in the United States and recently had surgery.

The reports also claimed that Tinubu’s health was failing and could be billed for another surgery for an unidentified ailment. The reports cited that this was why the APC leader had not been seen at some functions including the party’s congress on Saturday and the Lagos State local government elections last week.

But Rahman debunked the reports, attributing them to the work of mischief-makers. He said though Tinubu was presently out of the country, he was hale and hearty and would be back soon.

He said, “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalisation. Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly.

“Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalised, or has died. It is shameful that the perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.

“Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hands of only God Almighty.”

Tinubu, reportedly being billed to emerge as the APC presidential candidate after the tenure of the President, Maj Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd), has for long been a subject of hospitalisations and even death rumours.

In January, he was speculated to have been hospitalised in a Paris hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. However, his media office denied the APC leader was down with the coronavirus.

