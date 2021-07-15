miriam-olusanya-becomes-gtbank-md-as-segun-agbaje-quit-for-new-office-▷-nigeria-news-–.

Guaranty Trust Bank has appointed Miriam Olusanya as its Managing Director following a restructuring that made the lender a subsidiary

Olusanya took over from Segun Agbaje, who served as the Chief Executive Officer of GTBank before taking the top job at Guaranty Trust Holding Company

Agbaje left GTBank after leading the financial institution for over 10 years, but he will remain in the company’s system for another tenure

Miriam Olusanya has been appointed the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank as Segun Agbaje exited the lender after over ten years in the position.

Olusanya took over GTBank after the restructuring of the lender which became a subsidiary of the newly incorporated Guaranty Trust Holding Company.

Olusanya’s experience in banking industry

Prior to her appointment, Olusanya was the Executive Director of GTBank, a position she occupied since 2018 after joining the financial institution as an Executive Trainee.

Guaranty Trust Bank Managing Director, Miriam Olusanya, and the Group CEO of GTCO, Segun Agbaje. Photo: Idenyi Emmanuel Shaibu/Facebook (R) and GTBank/LinkedIn (L)

She has served in the banking industry for 23 years, holding several top positions in GTBank Nigeria. The banker currently holds a Non-Executive Director spot on the board of Guaranty Trust Bank Limited in Gambia.

Her experience spans across Transaction Services, Asset and Liability Management, Financial Markets, Investment Banking and Investor Relations.

As Olusanya becomes the MD of GTBank Nigeria, Segun Agbaja takes over the Group Chief Executive Director of Guaranty Trust Holding Company.

GTBank dragged to court by Innoson

Car manufacturing company, Innoson Vehicles Motor, has taken Guaranty Trust Bank to the Federal High Court over illegal charges.

The automaker owned by Innocent Chukwuma, is demanding that the financial institution pay it N32.87 billion before GTBank completes its restructuring.

The amount has risen to N32.87 billion due to interest incurred. Innoson is also seeking for the court to stop the re-organisation of the lender.

