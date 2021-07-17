Mira Rajput flaunts her ‘yoga glow’ after a workout session with her girlfriends – Hindustan Times

Mira Rajput spent her Saturday evening bonding with her girlfriends and performing yoga. The mother-of-two, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a couple of pictures from the post-workout session.

In the first picture, Mira Rajput was seen resting on the floor while taking a selfie. She was seen wearing a blue workout bra along with a pair of yoga pants. She shared the picture with the caption, “Yoga Glow’. In another picture, she and a friend were seen connecting with another friend through a video call. She shared it with the caption, “Yoga with the girl gang.”

Mira Rajput shares post-workout pictures.

Mira’s theme for the weekend appeared to be self-care. Earlier in the day, she shared a video in which she was seen giving a glimpse of her skincare routine. In the video, she was seen applying a face pack and showing the impact of the product. She shared the video with the caption, “Self-care Saturdays This one is when you want to indulge in some self-care but can barely squeeze in the relaxation. So club a face pack and a hair oil massage while you tick through your checklist, and end with a quick blow out that always makes you feel fresh! How do you feel fresh under fifteen minutes?”

Mira has been married to Shahid since 2015. The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Mira had shared a picture in which she was seen cuddling Shahid while he planted a kiss on her head. She shared the picture with the caption, “I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life.” The couple shares two children, a daughter named Misha whom they welcomed in 2016, and a son named Zain who was born in 2018.

Meanwhile, Shahid has been busy with his upcoming projects. The actor will soon be seen in Jersey, a remake of a Telugu movie with the same title. He is also set to make his digital debut with The Family Man creators Raj and DK.