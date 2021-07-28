miquissone:-kaizer-chiefs-bid-rejected,-al-ahly-increase-offer-for-simba-sc-winger

The African champions have upped their offer for the winger as Amakhosi’s second bid has been rejected by the Msimbazi giants

Simba SC have turned down the latest transfer offer from Kaizer Chiefs for the services of their winger Luis Miquissone.

Goal can exclusively reveal the South African giants had tabled a second offer to sign the winger, but the Msimbazi giants have rejected it and are now in discussion with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who are also in the race to sign the player.

Goal understands the African champions have already tabled an improved offer of $2 million, which is more than what Amakhosi had tabled and it is the reason Simba have hinted at opening negotiations with the North African giants.

A source within Simba, who did not want to be named, has confirmed to Goal the club’s board of directors will meet with head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa to decide whether to release Miquissone to Al Ahly or not.

What has been said?

“We have a very good offer from Al Ahly, it came after the one from Kaizer [Chiefs] was turned down,” the source told Goal. “We are now waiting to meet and discuss whether we can allow the player to leave or not.

“Remember we will also be taking part in the Caf Champions League and our main focus is to make sure we keep our best players [Miquissone] being one of them, so we will strive to see what is done for the best of the club.

“Al Ahly really want Miquissone and have decided to give that large amount of money to complete the deal without any restrictions on matters of interest.”

Goal can also reveal the pint-sized winger is also keen to reunite with coach Pitso Mosimane after he worked with him at Mamelodi Sundowns before he moved to Simba.

The 26-year-old star was among the key players for the Msimbazi giants as they performed well in the Champions League, reaching the quarter-finals before they were eliminated by Chiefs 4-3 on aggregate.

He was particularly impressive when Simba came up against the Egyptian giants, scoring a beautiful goal during their first meeting at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium as Simba went on to shock them 1-0 in their Group A fixture.

