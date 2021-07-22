minnesota-house-speaker-won’t-act-on-rep.-thompson-allegations-yet

Don’t expect Minnesota’s House Democrats to take action to expel or punish embattled Rep. John Thompson anytime soon.

Driving the news: House Speaker Melissa Hortman indicated Wednesday that she’ll wait until any ethics complaints or court proceedings are completed to take action against the St. Paul Democrat.

Why it matters: Hortman, along with other DFL leaders, have called on Thompson to resign over a series of domestic abuse allegations that recently came to light.

But Thompson, who hasn’t been convicted of domestic violence, denies wrongdoing and says he won’t step down.

What she’s saying: In a letter to House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, Hortman cited House protocol and guidance from legal counsel.

The other side: Daudt called the response disappointing and said in a statement that Democrats’ resignation calls “ring hollow when they refuse to take any steps to hold [Thompson] accountable.”

Of note: Hortman did move to strip GOP Rep. Matt Grossell of his committee assignments based on police reports related to a drunken altercation at an area hospital back in 2019.

Unlike in this case, Grossell didn’t dispute those allegations, the Pioneer Press notes.

What’s next: The House Ethics Committee will hear another, unrelated complaint filed against Thompson on Friday.

House Republicans have prepped more complaints based on the latest controversies but haven’t submitted them yet.

