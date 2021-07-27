Minister urges newly promoted AIGs to strengthen security – The Nation Newspaper

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Dingyadi, yesterday advised the newly promoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to accelerate efforts at stemming the spate of insecurity across the country.

Dingyadi spoke in Abuja at the official decoration of the 24 newly promoted AIGs from the rank of Commissioners of Police (CPs).

The minister congratulated the promoted officers and enjoined them to do their best because “to whom much is given, much is expected”.

He said the country is currently facing security challenges while the nation’s expectation is for the police officers to contribute their quota to defeat the criminals terrorising the country.

Dingyadi pledged Federal Government’s commitment to continue to reposition the police for better performance.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba said the police, being the lead agency in internal security management, was repositioned to deal with the current dynamics of crime and future security threats.

The decoration of the AIGs was the first phase in the decoration of 167 senior police officers recently approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC), following their recommendation by the IGP.

Read Also: BREAKING: Security agents arrest Sowore

Baba noted that the Manpower Development Policy of the police force was a deliberate protocol to identify, elevate and position professionally competent officers who will act as the Strategic Police Managers to drive the new policing vision and effectively implement the strategies at responding to current and emerging security threats in the country.

Baba said: “The policy also prioritises human capacity development and welfare of police officers for better police service delivery.”

Congratulating the newly promoted officers, the IGP also charged them to deploy their wealth of experience to support his leadership mission of positively changing the policing and internal security narratives in the country.

He also encouraged the officers to discharge the schedules of their new rank within the ambits of the law and the policing expectations of the citizens.

Baba expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for consistently committing to the Nigeria Police reform agenda.

Dignitaries at the ceremony included the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello; the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya; Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, as well as members of the Force Management Team and traditional leaders.