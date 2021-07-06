Minister Reportedly Slumps In Bauchi – Channels Television

A file photo of the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, Photo: Twitter- @TradeInvestNG

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum has reportedly slumped during an official engagement in Bauchi State on Monday.

Katagum was attending an empowerment program which is the flag-off and Official Commissioning of Bauchi State Office for the implementation of the Nigeria Agribusiness and Agrobusiness and Agro-industry Development Initiative (NAAADI) at shopping plazas in Bauchi.

Eyewitnesses at the event said she suddenly collapsed while delivering her speech.

“The Minister spoke at length and was about rounding off her speech when she suddenly became unstable and started slouching but her aide was quick to offer support before she finally collapsed,” the eyewitness said.

She was immediately rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi for medical attention.

No official statement has been released by the government yet but some government officials told Channels Television that she is now stable as at the time of filing this report.

Sources also confirmed that she complained about feeling unwell before the programme started and there are indicators that she was stressed out.

The event was also attended by the Bauchi State Deputy Governor Baba Tela.