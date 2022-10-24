Minister laments Africa’s dependence on imported pharmaceuticals

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has decried the high dependency on importation of health goods in the African region.

Dr. Ehanire said this at the ongoing 72nd session of the World Health Organisation Regional Committee for Africa taking place in Lome, Togo.

He said there was a need to increase the manufacturing capacity in Africa.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director/Head, Media and Publicity of the Federal Ministry of Health, Ahmadu Chindaya, the minister said the journey so far had not been easy for the sub-region due to high dependency on imported goods.

“The journey so far has not been easy for the sub-region due to high dependency on imported goods and the impact of COVID-19 on overseas manufacturers, which spend soaring prices and shortages of goods, where Africa was at the bottom of the priority list for commodities and vaccines.

“Africa must increase regional manufacturing capacity of essential health items,” he said.

He further stated that Nigeria was among the countries still recovering from the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that Nigeria was working hard to strengthen public health security for better preparedness for future challenges and improve routine health care towards achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Similarly, in preparedness for current and future challenges, the minister said, “Nigeria has improved and expanded its public laboratory networks, intensive care units, isolation centres and increased oxygen production capacity to build back better.

“Government under the health sector reform is increasingly improving its services and capacity especially under the Primary Health Care, crowning it with signing of the new National Health Insurance Authority, which makes health care insurance mandatory.”

