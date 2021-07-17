Home Technology Minions are in Minecraft now, thank goodness – Polygon
Minions are in Minecraft now, thank goodness – Polygon

Nothing can stop the slow, unrelenting crawl of the Minions empire.

The babbling buffoons have gotten three Despicable Me movies, a cartoon series, and a Minion-centric spinoff movie, and they’ll star in an upcoming sequel to the offshoot called Minions: The Rise of Gru. Their reach knows no bounds, and now, they’re available in Minecraft.

The Minions x Minecraft add-on from Illumination launched Friday, and you can buy it in the Minecraft Marketplace.

The downloadable content does more than just add blocky versions of the yellow one-eyed characters to Minecraft. It also lets you help Gru fight villains like Vicious Six, El Macho, and Vector. It’s apparently part of the lead-up to Minions: The Rise of Gru, which comes to theaters on July 1, 2022.

Mojang has added skin packs and additional content for countless franchises — Mario, Star Wars, Sonic the Hedgehog, you name it. Given how long it’s been, it’s about damn time that we get some quality Minions content in the game.

