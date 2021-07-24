Mini-LED MacBook Air (2022): Rumors, release date, price, features, more – iMore

Multiple reports indicate Apple has big plans for the MacBook Air next year, including a new dose of Apple silicon and a mini-LED display, as well as a potential redesign and even colors! Here’s everything we think we can expect in 2022.

Design

The MacBook Air’s design has been iconic ever since the day Steve Jobs pulled one out of an envelope on stage back in January 2008. Apple has kept the thin form factor ever since but reportedly plans to tweak the design this year. From a May report:

Leaker Jon Prosser today shared a new video detailing what he believes to be the next generation of MacBook Air. The renders shared by Prosser are said to be based on images of MacBook Air components that he has seen. The most obvious change in the new MacBook Air design is the removal of the wedge shape design, making this appear to be an impossibly thin computer. But there’s more going on here, too. According to Prosser, the refreshed MacBook Air will feature white keycaps for the first time alongside larger function keys. That, in turn, means for a smaller trackpad as well.

Source: Jon Prosser / RendersByIan

Mark Gurman reports that Apple is planning a “thinner and lighter” MacBook Air.

Colors?

Jon Prosser also says that the new MacBook Air lineup could feature colors just like Apple’s M1 iMac, but we don’t know if it will be the same range or a slightly different set.

M2 Processor

Next-generation Apple silicon is reportedly coming to the next MacBook Air. Mark Gurman reports that Apple has a “direct successor” to the M1 processor from the MacBook Air with M1 and 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 that will be faster despite having the same number of cores, it will reportedly also feature more graphics cores. This isn’t to be confused with the new Apple silicon expected in 2021, an ‘M1X’ processor that could feature 10 cores including eight high-performance cores, up to 32 graphics cores, and up to 64GB of RAM.

mini-LED

Aside from Apple silicon, the biggest upgrade planned for the new MacBook Air is reportedly a mini-LED, according to multiple reports. From Digitimes:

The sources expect that Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros and 16-inch MacBook Pro set to be released in 2021 will be equipped with miniLED displays and adoption of miniLED will be expanded to its MacBook Air products in 2022.

And also Ming-Chi Kuo:

Ming-Chi Kuo has again reiterated a report that Apple plans to replace the Macbook Air with a new model featuring mini-LED next year. Currently, Apple’s best MacBook, the Air was updated in November with Apple’s M1 chip and is going to get even better in 2022 thanks to mini-LED technology

MagSafe

According to Mark Gurman the new MacBook Air will also herald the return of MagSafe charging to the MacBook Air, just like we’re expecting in the mini-LED MacBook Pro (2021).

Release date

Whilst we don’t have a specific release date for Apple’s next MacBook Air, we do know it’s coming sometime in 2022, at least according to leaks and rumors. The most recent and most specific timeframe comes from Ming-Chi Kuo who says the mini-LED Macbook Air will debut right in the middle of next year.