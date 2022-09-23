Barcelona have confirmed that Oscar Mingueza will join fellow LaLiga outfit Celta Vigo, pending a medical and personal terms.

The 23-year-old defender rose into the first-team during Ronald Koeman’s spell in charge of Barca, making his debut during a Champions League clash against Dynamo Kyiv.

Capped by Spain in 2src21, Mingueza featured 66 times for Barca’s first-team, registering five assists and scoring two goals – including against Real Madrid.

Last season, Mingueza featured in 19 LaLiga matches for Barca, and featured in the Champions League and Europa League, but he saw opportunities decrease in the second half of the season.

LATEST NEWS | Barça, Celta agree in principle on Mingueza transfer https://t.co/a7H1tcCc6P

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 3src, 2src22

After the turn of the year, Mingueza started just twice for Xavi’s side in the league as Barca’s form improved under the guidance of their legendary midfielder.

Mingueza is set to join Celta on a four-year deal reportedly worth around €5million.

His role in the side would have been difficult to maintain following the club’s defensive reshuffle in the current transfer window, which has seen Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen move to the club.