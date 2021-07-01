Home Technology Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are not coming this year – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com


Apple brought the AirPods Pro in 2019, but a successor is not coming until 2022, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims.

In an investor note, he stated that demand for the TWS earphones in 2021 is lower than expected, and Apple had to revise its sales forecast to 70-75 million units from 75-85 million.



This isn’t the first time we hear about Apple not rushing with the new Pro buds. Bloomberg previously reported the same for 2022, but fans of the Cupertino company should get their fix with regular AirPods coming this fall.

As we already reported, the new Apple AirPods 3 will have a shorter stem, new charging case and support for Spatial Audio. In the meantime, the over-ear AirPods Max are not getting a new variant, but new colors are not out of the equation.

