Minecraft: Java Edition 1.17.1 Pre-Release 3 delivers some last-minute bug fixes – Windows Central

- Minecraft: Java Edition is currently testing the bug-fixing 1.17.1 update for the ‘Caves and Cliffs Update.’
- It seems the update is close to a public release, as Mojang Studios has just dropped 1.17.1 Pre-Release 3 for testers.
- Pre-Release 3 only includes a small number of additional bug fixes on top of the previous snapshot, indicating an imminent release.
- Don’t expect any exciting new features or significant changes when the 1.17.1 patch update officially releases.
Minecraft is already following its just-released 1.17.1 Pre-Release 2 snapshot for Minecraft: Java Edition, with a new snapshot. Minecraft is currently testing the 1.17.1 patch update for 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update Part One, which makes up the first half of the two-part Caves and Cliffs Update. Today’s Minecraft: Java Edition 1.17.1 Pre-Release 3 snapshot delivers some last-minute fixes before the update’s imminent release.
Like with most patch updates, don’t expect any new features or major changes in the 1.17.1 update. This is all about polishing 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update Part One, before Mojang Studios starts working earnestly on 1.18 Part Two (aiming to release in Winter 2021). Pre-Release 3 is also a more modest snapshot, as it includes a few additional bug fixes on top of Pre-Release 2.
The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.17.1 Pre-Release 3 includes:
Caves & Cliffs Update preview
- Download the latest datapack
Bug fixes
- Captured axolotl constantly tries to leave water
- Light tickets are released too early
- Chunks not loading on a server / Cannot invoke
cmq.a(int, int, int)because
☃is null
- Axolotls despawning though named and on leashes.
- Piglins and piglin brutes no longer call other piglins after attacking one of them behind walls
- Placing a small dripleaf results in the top half of water getting deleted
- “Unable to create a jar-filesystem” warning logged upon starting the game
