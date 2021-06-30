Minecraft: Java Edition 1.17.1 Pre-Release 3 delivers some last-minute bug fixes – Windows Central

Source: Mojang Studios

Minecraft is already following its just-released 1.17.1 Pre-Release 2 snapshot for Minecraft: Java Edition, with a new snapshot. Minecraft is currently testing the 1.17.1 patch update for 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update Part One, which makes up the first half of the two-part Caves and Cliffs Update. Today’s Minecraft: Java Edition 1.17.1 Pre-Release 3 snapshot delivers some last-minute fixes before the update’s imminent release.

Like with most patch updates, don’t expect any new features or major changes in the 1.17.1 update. This is all about polishing 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update Part One, before Mojang Studios starts working earnestly on 1.18 Part Two (aiming to release in Winter 2021). Pre-Release 3 is also a more modest snapshot, as it includes a few additional bug fixes on top of Pre-Release 2.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.17.1 Pre-Release 3 includes:

Caves & Cliffs Update preview

Download the latest datapack

Bug fixes

Captured axolotl constantly tries to leave water

Light tickets are released too early

Chunks not loading on a server / Cannot invoke cmq.a(int, int, int) because ☃ is null

because is null Axolotls despawning though named and on leashes.

Piglins and piglin brutes no longer call other piglins after attacking one of them behind walls

Placing a small dripleaf results in the top half of water getting deleted

“Unable to create a jar-filesystem” warning logged upon starting the game