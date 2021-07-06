Home Technology Minecraft implements age restrictions in South Korea – GamesIndustry.biz
Technology

Minecraft implements age restrictions in South Korea – GamesIndustry.biz

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
minecraft-implements-age-restrictions-in-south-korea-–-gamesindustry.biz

Newly enforced requirement to log in with an Xbox Live account limits player base to those 19 and up

Minecraft has become an adults-only title in South Korea, as reported by The Korea Herald.

Mojang Studios’ popular sandbox game is recommended for ages 12 and up by South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee, but the paper reports Microsoft recently informed South Korean users that they would need Xbox Live accounts — which are restricted to those 19 and older — to continue playing.

The move appears to stem from the 2011 “Cinderella law,” which prohibited children from playing games between midnight and 6 am. Rather than add that kind of screening functionality to Xbox Live, Microsoft changed its policy in 2012 to mandate users be at least 19 years old.

Despite that, Minecraft has until recently allowed users to sign in with their Mojang accounts, sidestepping the need for age verification.

In response to Minecraft now only being for adults, users filed an online petition against the “shutdown law” to the office of the president.

“Korea’s game market is at the risk of being the world’s only place where Minecraft is labeled as an adult game,” the petition said.

The Korea Herald reports that as of July 4, the petition has been supported by over 15,000 Koreans.

As of this writing, Microsoft representatives had not responded to a request for comment.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Blair Witch: Oculus Rift Edition – Official VR...

TikTok down: app suffers major glitch which resets...

Scarlet Nexus: 6 essential tips and tricks for...

Atari Switches Focus Again To Make “Premium” PC...

Machi Koro 2 out this fall, introduces a...

Son Heung-Min is coming to ‘PUBG’ before the...

Kensington StudioCaddy is a one-stop charging station for...

How to Download Spotify Songs to Your Apple...

King of Fighters 15 Is Coming to Multiple...

Sony’s latest neckband speaker is aimed at remote...

Leave a Reply