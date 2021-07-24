Minecraft Dungeons: Echoing Void DLC Arrives Next Week – Nintendo Life

Update [Sat 24th Jul, 2021 19:05 BST]: A developer diary of the upcoming ‘Echoing Void’ DLC for Minecraft Dungeons has now been released. This next content update will mark the end of the Arch-Illager narrative and will also be released alongside an additional free update on the same date (28th July).

Original article [Tue 13th Jul, 2021 02:30 BST]: Mojang has announced a brand new DLC expansion for its hack & slash Minecraft Dungeons. It’s titled ‘Echoing Void’ and will be arriving on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, on 28th July.

In this new DLC, you’ll face some “bold new enemies”, collect even more legendary gear, make your way through a bunch of challenging missions and put a stop to untold threats which lurk in the same dimension as Endermen.

In addition to this DLC, there’ll also be a free content update released alongside it. This includes a handful of powerful enchantments and also a new “maze-like” mission – Gaunlet of Gales.

“This gauntlet can be accessed through your mission map and contains challenges that require everything from wit and cunning to endurance and determination. I lack all of these skills, but I’ll still give it a shot!”

Last but not least is the announcement of an Ultimate Edition. This will also release alongside Echoing Void and is the best way to experience all six DLCs at a lower price.

Will you be checking out Minecraft’s next DLC and free update? Have you been holding out for something like the Ultimate Edition? Leave a comment down below.