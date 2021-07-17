Minecraft Announces New Despicable Me Crossover With Minions x Minecraft DLC – That Hashtag Show

Minecraft and Despicable Me fans, rejoice! If that particular combination even exists, that is. For today marks the first crossover between the 2 franchises in the form of the Minions x Minecraft DLC. They even have a hilarious new trailer prepared for us.

Minecraft and Illumination announced on July 16, 2021 that they are officially releasing the Minions x Minecraft DLC. This is an official crossover between this sandbox game and the Despicable Me franchise. Specifically, this will be a crossover with the upcoming Despicable Me film Minions: The Rise of Gru. So yeah, promotional material much? At the very least, that film will get a bit of hype for when it finally releases on July 1, 2022.

The Minions x Minecraft DLC is available from Minecraft Marketplace. Unfortunately, we don’t have a price for you. Even more unfortunately, this is because as of this writing, the Marketplace link is not working properly. The link currently takes you to what appears to be a Chinese language version of the Minecraft Marketplace. Unless you happen to be able to read Mandarin Chinese, you will not be able to navigate the website at all. Not even to switch it to English. Hopefully, the developers will fix this bug soon.

Minions x Minecraft DLC: Details

All of the Despicable Me media you might be trying to avoid all in one place.

The primary features of the Minions x Minecraft DLC are the new character skins. You choose to play as many characters from the Despicable Me franchise. The list includes former supervillain Gru, his wife Lucy, their adopted kids Margo, Edith, and Agnes; and of course, the Minions. What, did you think a DLC with “Minions” in the title wouldn’t include them?

The whole family, plus some random pigs?

Speaking of the Minions, you can apparently play dress-up with them in the Minions x Minecraft DLC with various costumes. You know, like how they were in the films?

Hats, hats, and more hats. Plus, clothes too.

And finally, you can also play as one of the villains from Despicable Me. The real ones, not the one Gru is pretending to be. I suspect this will result in a lot of cosplayers in-game with the Minions x Minecraft DLC running around in mock battles with each other.

Zombie Minions, I guess?

Conclusion

Minecraft is doing an official collaboration with Despicable Me (and by extension Illumination) with this Minions x Minecraft DLC. The most notable feature of this DLC is the new character skins, featuring characters from all of the Despicable Me films. If you are interested, check out this DLC for this award-winning sandbox video game in the Minecraft Marketplace. Although you might want to do it later, after they fix the bug in the link.

