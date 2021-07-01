Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 3 patch notes: Everything players need to know – Sportskeeda

Mojang recently released its third pre-release for the Minecraft 1.17.1 update. This patch is expected to fix many of the issues found in the original Caves & Cliffs update.

The third pre-release contains a few bug fixes and a datapack that allows players to test out the new edition early.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a mod that randomly changes the size of a mob when hit

Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 3 patch notes