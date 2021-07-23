Home ENTERTAINMENT Mindy Kaling Responds to Backlash Over Her Role as Scooby-Doo’s ‘Velma’ – ET Canada
ENTERTAINMENT

Mindy Kaling Responds to Backlash Over Her Role as Scooby-Doo’s ‘Velma’ – ET Canada

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
mindy-kaling-responds-to-backlash-over-her-role-as-scooby-doo’s-‘velma’-–-et-canada
  1. Mindy Kaling Responds to Backlash Over Her Role as Scooby-Doo’s ‘Velma’  ET Canada
  2. Mindy Kaling Responds to Backlash Over Her Casting as Velma From Scooby-Doo  E! Online
  3. Mindy Kaling Responds to Criticism Around Her Role as Scooby Doo’s Velma  Late Night with Seth Meyers
  4. Mindy Kaling Responds to Backlash About Her Role as ‘Scooby Doo’ Character Velma  Just Jared
  5. Mindy Kaling Responds to Backlash Over Her Role as Scooby-Doo’s Velma: ‘There Are Indian Nerds’  PEOPLE
  6. View Full coverage on Google News
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Kevin Hart Posts Nick Cannon’s Number On Billboard...

Levar Burton talks ‘Jeopardy!” host gig – Associated...

Whitney Houston’s Hologram Is Coming To Las Vegas...

Mr Macaroni and Brodda Shaggi switch their popular...

Lady bags awards as she emerges best graduating...

Don’t date anyone in Bronx, it’s just like...

Yusuf Bilesanmi: Nigerian man behind the invention of...

Speed Darlington takes a swipe at Zic Saloma,...

Video wall collapses day before Rolling Loud music...

Mark Wahlberg talks emotional true story behind ‘Joe...

Leave a Reply