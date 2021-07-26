‘Mimi’ Drops on Netflix Globally Early After It Leaks Online – What’s on Netflix

Mimi – Picture: Jio Studios

Mimi, one of Netflix’s biggest Hindi movie releases of 2021 has dropped on the service globally a few days early after the movie leaked in full at the end of last week.

The story of how it got leaked isn’t even particularly that engrossing. It was a mistake from Jio Studios (the production company behind the film) who released it accidentally and the pirates came calling.

Trying to get ahead of the pirates, Netflix decided to move up the release date of Mimi and it was released on July 26th, 2021 after originally being scheduled for July 30th, 2021.

Netflix India’s social account was too surprised by the news seemingly in their tongue-in-cheek Tweet today.

Aagayi hai Mimi expected delivery time se pehle. Guess you didn’t expect that? Neither did we. MIMI IS NOW STREAMING! 💃#MimiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ogi7R315NM — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 26, 2021

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the highly anticipated move sees Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripath and Laxman Utekar reteam after appearing together in Luka Chuppi back in 2019.

If you plan on diving into the movie, here’s what you can expect:

“An aspiring actress in a small town agrees to bear a child for a visiting couple seeking a surrogate mother, but her experience takes unexpected turns.”

Many have joked that the trailer has already given away most of the plot and currently sits at just shy 15 million views. That makes it one of the most-watched trailers on Netflix India’s page.

It’s worth noting that Netflix outside of India while carrying the movie doesn’t carry the Netflix Original branding. This has happened with numerous Hindi releases over the past few years where Netflix acquired the global rights but didn’t promote them as their own. We’re not sure why this is but it is worthy of note.

Dinesh Vijan who serves as a producer on the movie said to Bollyspice that “Finding two incredible digital collaborators in Jio Cinema and Netflix is very exciting”.

We’ll have coverage of all the new Hindi and indeed all Indian content dropped onto Netflix towards the end of this week courtesy of longtime What’s on Netflix contributor Kathy Gibson. You can also see an expanded list of Bollywood movies on Netflix via her website, AccessBollywood.

