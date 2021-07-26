Millard County I-15 crash: 6 dead after sandstorm causes 20 vehicle accident – Deseret News

A sandstorm in Millard County caused a crash on I-15 Sunday that left at least seven people dead and multiple others injured, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

At least 20 cars were involved in the crash that occurred between Fillmore and Kanosh around 5 p.m. and closed both directions of the freeway, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release. High winds in the area kicked up dirt and storm, limiting visibility for drivers.

Several people were transported to area hospitals in critical condition by both ground and air ambulances.

Northbound I-15 has partially reopened, but southbound I-15 will remain closed for several hours. UHP suggests southbound motorists exit at Meadow, exit 358, and take state Route 133 before re-entering the freeway at Kanosh.

Drivers on southbound I-15 will need to take an alternate route after a 20-vehicle crash on I-15 in Millard County on July 25, 2021. Utah Highway Patrol