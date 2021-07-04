Home WORLD NEWS Military plane transporting troops crashes in the Philippines
Survivors rescued and taken to hospital after the C-130 crashed on Jolo Island, army chief says.

A military plane transporting troops has crashed in the southern Philippines after missing the runway during landing on Sunday, the military chief said.

General Cirilito Sobejana told reporters that at least 40 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130, which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo Island, 1,000km (621 miles) south of the capital Manila.

“Responders are at the site now. We are praying we can save more lives,” Sobejana said.

“It’s very unfortunate. The plane missed the runway, and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed.”

More to follow

