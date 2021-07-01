Home News Africa Military arrests ISWAP terrorist in Ogun on way to Lagos – bioreports
News Africa

Military arrests ISWAP terrorist in Ogun on way to Lagos – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
military-arrests-iswap-terrorist-in-ogun-on-way-to-lagos-–-bioreports

Nigerian Army 2

FILE: Nigerian Army

Segun Adewole

Published 1 July 2021

The Nigerian Army has arrested a member of the Islamic State in West Africa Province in Ogun State.

The terrorist identified as Mr. Ibrahim Musa was arrested at No. 31 Abartura Street in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

The ISWAP member was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for his group’s operations in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This is according to a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko.

Onyeuko said troops “sustained routine patrols to forestall activities of vandals on NNPC pipelines at Gaun, Akute, Wawa 1 and 2 and Mabgero areas. Additionally, troops carried out standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the Zone including Majidun Area, during which one Mr Ibrahim Musa, an ISWAP member was arrested at No 31 Abartura Street in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

“Intelligence report revealed that Ibrahim was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri.

“In another development, own troops acting on intelligence report on ongoing illegal oil bunkering activity at Alimosho NNPC pipeline arrested one Mr Oyeshola Saheed acting as the illegal bunkerers’ supervisor.

“However, he named one Mr Akanbi as the sponsor and financier of the illegal bunkering activities in the area. Both vehicles and equipment used for their operations were recovered and handed over to appropriate agency for necessary action.”




0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Attack On Sunday Igboho A Sad Reminder Of...

Reps, Senate pass different versions of Petroleum Industry...

– ON MASSIVE JAMB FAILURE…THISDAYLIVE – THISDAY Newspapers

Hisbah Bans Use Of Mannequins For Clothe Display...

We’re Nigeria’s problem, not our ethnicity, religion –...

Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in Kenya, younger brother...

Ataga case: We cannot deny Chidinma, she is...

INEC receives 42, 211 online applications within 24...

House Of Reps Rejects Lifting Of Twitter Ban

COVID-19 Spreading In Africa At Record Pace, Says...

Leave a Reply