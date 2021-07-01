Segun Adewole Published 1 July 2021

The Nigerian Army has arrested a member of the Islamic State in West Africa Province in Ogun State.

The terrorist identified as Mr. Ibrahim Musa was arrested at No. 31 Abartura Street in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

The ISWAP member was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for his group’s operations in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This is according to a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko.

Onyeuko said troops “sustained routine patrols to forestall activities of vandals on NNPC pipelines at Gaun, Akute, Wawa 1 and 2 and Mabgero areas. Additionally, troops carried out standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the Zone including Majidun Area, during which one Mr Ibrahim Musa, an ISWAP member was arrested at No 31 Abartura Street in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

“Intelligence report revealed that Ibrahim was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri.

“In another development, own troops acting on intelligence report on ongoing illegal oil bunkering activity at Alimosho NNPC pipeline arrested one Mr Oyeshola Saheed acting as the illegal bunkerers’ supervisor.

“However, he named one Mr Akanbi as the sponsor and financier of the illegal bunkering activities in the area. Both vehicles and equipment used for their operations were recovered and handed over to appropriate agency for necessary action.”