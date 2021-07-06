miles-mcbride-to-stay-in-nba-draft,-forgo-remaining-eligibility

West Virginia sophomore Miles McBride has elected to keep his name in the NBA draft and forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility, he announced over the weekend.

The news was first reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

McBride was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team after averaging 15.9 points and 4.8 assists on 41.4% shooting from 3-point range in 31 games. He scored in double figures 16 times last season, which ranked second on the team.

The 6-foot-2 guard has made a name for himself for being a stout defender and might be the best one at his position this year. He projects to be a late first-round pick by most mock drafts and could be a strong 3-and-D option at the next level.

McBride was among the prospects that participated in the NBA draft combine last month from Chicago, Illinois. He measured in with a 6-foot-8 wingspan and was said to have had a strong pre-draft process with teams during workouts and interviews.

The NBA draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 29.

