Milan were not distracted by Champions League in Torino loss, says Pioli

Stefano Pioli insisted Milan were not distracted by Wednesday’s decisive Champions League meeting with Salzburg during their demoralising Serie A loss to Torino.

Koffi Djidji and Aleksey Miranchuk scored in quick succession in the first half as Milan collapsed to a 2-1 defeat in Turin on Sunday.

Junior Messias got the Rossoneri back in the contest following a defensive mix-up after the break, but the Serie A champions never looked likely to complete a comeback on a chastening outing.

Milan will approach the European clash with Salzburg requiring just a point to join Chelsea in qualifying from Group E, but head coach Pioli is certain that was not on their minds.

“We could have done better in the flow of the ball, in defence and in attack. It was not the best evening,” he said at his post-match press conference.

“To prepare well for the Champions League we had to do well tonight, we didn’t think about it at all.

“We could have done better. It was a difficult and physical game, but we had to move better without the ball. You have to go looking for the chances, and you have to exploit them. They succeeded, with two goals in a few minutes.

“In the second half, we had a different attitude, but we didn’t score immediately. The match went on the tracks preferred by Torino.”

17 – AC Milan have lost a Serie A away game after 17 away matches without a single defeat (W12 D5), stopping the longest open run in the Big-5 European Leagues. Lacklustre.#SerieATIM #TorinoMilan pic.twitter.com/hO7iDZY4i2

— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 3src, 2src22

Djidji’s opener halted a 499-minute streak in which Torino had not scored in their Serie A meetings with Milan, while the Rossoneri saw a 17-game unbeaten run on the road in Serie A come to an end.

Milan’s frustrations were summed up by the efforts of Rafael Leao, who approached the trip to Turin in excellent form but was hauled off at the break after a poor opening period.

The Portugal forward failed to hit the target with four shots amounting to src.51 expected goals (xG) during his 45-minute outing, leading Pioli to confirm he was substituted due to his poor display.

“It was not his best evening, this is evident,” Pioli told DAZN after the defeat. “I tried to change the attack, but we needed to take a chance a little earlier, to play a little earlier, and we did not manage to get it back.”