mikel-obi-leaves-stoke,-joins-kuwait-sporting-club

Former Super Eagles captain, Jon Mikel Obi has left Stoke City football club on mutual consent and joined Kuwait Sporting Club.

Mike had signed a 3-year contract with Stoke and has another 12 months left in his contract.

The Champions league winner joined Stoke from Turkish side Trabzonspor making 41 appearances in two seasons.

Michael O’Neill, the Stoke City manager said there was an agreement he could leave for a “significant overseas opportunity”.

While at Chelsea, Mikel won the Champions League and Europa League, two Premier Leagues, three FA Cups and the League Cup.

At the national team level, he won 89 caps for Nigeria, played in two World Cups and helped the Super Eagles win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, before announcing his retirement from international football two years ago.