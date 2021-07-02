Home NEWS Mikel Obi leaves England again, joins new club in Kuwait
Mikel Obi leaves England again, joins new club in Kuwait

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has signed for Kuwaiti Premier League club Al Kuwait SC.

The Brigadiers confirmed that Mikel Obi has agreed a one-year deal for the 2021/2022 season.

The Nigerian midfielder’s arrival comes as reinforcement for Al Kuwait, who finished third in the Premier League last season behind Al-Qadsia and leaders Al-Arabi.

He won’t be the only African player at the Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium, as he joins Morocco’s El-Mehdi Barrahma, Tunisia duo Ahmed Akaichi and Rami Bedoui, and Mali’s Abdulwahid Sissoko in the Brigadiers’ line-up.

Mikel Obi leaves Stoke City, who recently activated the contract extension option to keep him for one more campaign, following his impressive performances in the English second division last term.

The 34-year-old was one of the standout players in Michael O’Neill’s team in the 2020-21 season with 39 league appearances under his belt as they finished 14th in the table.

Mikel Obi returned to England last August, after he terminated his contract with Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

The Nigeria legend is not new to Asian football having previously spent two years in the Chinese Super League with Tianjin Teda.

