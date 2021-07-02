mikel-obi-breaks-silence-after-leaving-england-again-for-new-club

Former Nigeria midfielder, John Obi Mikel, has spoken for the first time since leaving Stoke City for Al Kuwait SC.

The 34-year-old promised to help his new club achieve their targets for the new season.

On Thursday, the Kuwaiti Premier League side confirmed Mikel Obi has signed a one-year deal for the 2021/2022 campaign.

Mikel Obi has now revealed his delight after signing for the club.

“I am very happy to sign for Kuwait SC, I thank the President of Kuwait SC for the trust that he has given to me to come to Kuwait,” Mikel said in a video posted on Al Kuwait’s Instagram page.

“I promise to be on my best level to help the team to make sure that together as a team we can achieve a great season next year and hopefully we can be successful”.