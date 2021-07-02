Home NEWS Mikel Obi breaks silence after leaving England again for new club
Former Nigeria midfielder, John Obi Mikel, has spoken for the first time since leaving Stoke City for Al Kuwait SC.

The 34-year-old promised to help his new club achieve their targets for the new season.

On Thursday, the Kuwaiti Premier League side confirmed Mikel Obi has signed a one-year deal for the 2021/2022 campaign.

Mikel Obi has now revealed his delight after signing for the club.

“I am very happy to sign for Kuwait SC, I thank the President of Kuwait SC for the trust that he has given to me to come to Kuwait,” Mikel said in a video posted on Al Kuwait’s Instagram page.

“I promise to be on my best level to help the team to make sure that together as a team we can achieve a great season next year and hopefully we can be successful”.

