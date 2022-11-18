Mike Tindall’s wife Zara had trendy piercing which left Princess Anne ‘unfazed’

Before entering the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Jungle two weeks ago, Mike Tindall told viewers that he was “an open book” and that there were no misconceptions that he was eager to dispel.

And during his time in the jungle, the former rugby player has remained true to his word and has divulged one or two tales from his life as part of the royal family.

From discussing his wife Zara’s spontaneous home birth to revealing that he once accidentally flashed Princess Anne, the 44 year old has given some rather surprising, and down-to-earth, insights into his life away from the cameras.

Mike Tindall has been telling stories about his life as a member of the royal family

But while Mike may have shocked viewers with his relatable stories from inside The Firm, he isn’t the only royal to break the mould and steer clear from tradition.

In fact, his wife Zara infamously showed her more rebellious side when she was just 17 by stepping out with a striking tongue piercing while attending King Charles’ 50th birthday party in 1995.

According to stories at the time, Zara reportedly got the piercing from a local tattoo parlour while she was at boarding school.

Mike’s wife Zara once turned heads after debuting her tongue piercing at King Charles’ 50th birthday

And just as Princess Anne was able to laugh at Mike’s accidental party moves, reports claim that she was also unfazed by her daughter’s trendy look and was more focused on whether or not the young royal could talk with the piercing in place.

Speaking to Tatler in 2011 about the piercing, Zara laughed off claims that she was a rebel and joked: “At least I didn’t have it coming out of my nose, or anything.”

Zara has since laughed off the incident and joked that she could’ve got a nose piercing instead

But Zara isn’t the only royal to have stepped out with different piercings or tattoos – during the summer while at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations Princess Eugenie unveiled her new ink.

Positioned behind her left ear, the tattoo itself is a simple black circle outline with no writing, and can easily be hidden away if needed.

Meanwhile, Prince William is reported to have once wanted a tattoo similar to those favoured by footballer David Beckham.

Princess Eugenie more recently showed off her new tattoo behind her left ear

“Lots of the guys onboard sport tattoos [and] it was obvious William was fascinated. He asked how painful it was and wanted to know what they thought of his idea for a tattoo across his shoulders,” an insider told The Sun.

As a keen football fan, the source added that William was particularly inspired by the sporting legend. “We didn’t think he was serious – but he said he was keen to get a large tattoo like the one David Beckham has,” they said.

