Mike Tindall’s wife Zara and children bound for Australia – but it’s not what you think

Mike Tindall’s wife Zara Tindall and their children set to travel from the UK to Australia – but it’s not what you think

Mike Tindall is coming to the end of his I’m A Celebrity journey, with the grand final taking place on Sunday.

In the build-up, friends and family have been gathering in Australia to welcome the campmates – minus one notable absentee.

Mike’s wife Zara Tindall has remained back in the UK with the couple’s three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and little Lucas, one.

It’s likely that Princess Anne’s daughter has chosen to stay at home given the ages of their young family. But the Tindalls do look set to take a trip to Australia in the near future.

Mike has been impressing on I’m A Celebrity

Traditionally, Mike and Zara spend time Down Under every year, just after Christmas.

In the month of January, they head south to soak up the sun and enjoy the Magic Millions Classic – a Gold Coast Turf Club Thoroughbred horse race, of which Zara is an ambassador.

Zara and Mike share three children together

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday 15 January – however, the family are known to travel over for an extended period to make the most of their time in Australia.

Zara and Mike last attended the race back in 2020, when they enjoyed a family holiday with Mia, then five, and one-year-old Lena.

Mike with his eldest daughter, Mia

They were unable to go last year – likely due to Covid restrictions and the arrival of son Lucas, who was born in March 2021.

Australia holds a special place in the couple’s heart. They met in Sydney back in 2003 and the former rugby star has described it as a “special place”.

Zara and Mike have been married since 2011

Zara and Mike have also spoken about their children’s love of the country. “Early January is bleak over here so it’s nice to go and have a bit of sun. I love the lifestyle of Australia and the ability to get up early, go on the beach – especially for the kids, taking them in the ocean is brilliant,” said Mike.

“It’s not a rushed lifestyle. I think it’s a great place and we enjoy it so much.”

Zara has revealed that Mia loves to go swimming

Zara added: “Mia loves swimming. Of course, the climate allows you to be able to go swimming all day every day. When we first took her to Australia she was 11 months old; we kickstarted her love of water.”

“She swims twice a week at home with lessons,” said Mike. “If she’s anywhere near a pool she’d be in there all day. And that came from Australia when we went for six weeks when she was three and stayed at a place that had a pool. It was all she wanted to do.”

