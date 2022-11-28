Mike Tindall’s emotional reunion with kids Mia, Lena and Lucas is SO adorable

November 28, 2022 – 15:55 GMT

Sharnaz Shahid

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike Tindall has reunited with his children Mia, Lena and Lucas after his three-week-long stint on I’m A Celebrity. Take a look here…

Mike Tindall was back to parenting duties as he finally reunited with his family after a three-week-long stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

In pictures, obtained by MailOnline, the rugby star – who was the eighth contestant to leave the show on Saturday – was seen enjoying a relaxing day out at Sea World on Australia’s Gold Coast on Sunday.

WATCH: Mike Tindall and Zara reunite following I’m a Celebrity exit

Accompanied by his wife Zara, doting dad Mike appeared to be in great spirits as he explored the theme park with their three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four and 20-month-old son Lucas.

In one adorable picture, Mike was seen planting a kiss on his youngest daughter Lena, who was no doubt chuffed to be back in the arms of her dad.

On Monday’s Good Morning Britain, Mike opened up about his loved ones, saying that the “hardest thing” about partaking in the show was being away from Zara and their three children for three weeks.

Mike shares three young children with wife Zara

When asked about his reunion with the royal, Mike said: “That’s probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you’ve got the three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time.”

He went on to reveal that she secretly sent him a letter from home. “Originally, she wasn’t going to write me the note because I carry them quite close to the surface anyway and I try and put, in that situation, emotions down below,” he added.

The royal was on hand to greet her husband

“I was trying to get my brother to write the letter, so he would actually take the mickey out of me a bit more and it would be a grounding one, rather than bringing it all back to the surface but she was sneaky on me. She was a sneaky little one she was there, so it got me a little bit.”

The sports star continued: “But we had a great camp that got everyone through whatever the wobble was and I think that was my biggest worry going in, coming from that team background. If the dynamic wasn’t right, it’s going to make for a bad time but I had 11 great friends in there and that made for a wicked camp.”

