Mike Tindall cuddles his kids at Australian zoo after I’m A Celebrity stint

Mike Tindall enjoys sweet reunion with wife Zara and their children Mia, Lena and Lucas in Australia. Take a look here…

Mike Tindall recently reunited with his loved ones following his three-week stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The rugby star – who was the eighth contestant to leave the show on Saturday – was seen enjoying a relaxing day out at Sea World on Australia’s Gold Coast on Sunday.

WATCH: Mike Tindall told he’s ‘punching’ with wife Zara

Accompanied by his wife Zara, doting dad Mike appeared to be in great spirits as he explored the theme park with their three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four and 20-month-old son Lucas.

There were plenty of sweet moments. At one point, doting dad Mike planted a kiss on his youngest daughter Lena, who was no doubt chuffed to be back in the arms of her dad, and he also hugged little Lucas.

Mike with his children at Sea World on Australia’s Gold Coast on Sunday

It’s believed the family stayed in the theme park for approximately two hours, where they looked at penguins while the children later swam at the water park.

The outing came shortly after Jill Scott was crowned this year’s Queen of the Jungle.

Zara Tindall travelled to Australia with their three children

Meanwhile, on Monday’s Good Morning Britain, Mike opened up about his loved ones, saying that the “hardest thing” about partaking in the show was being away from Zara and their three children for three weeks.

When asked about his reunion with the royal, Mike said: “That’s probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you’ve got the three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time.”

He went on to reveal that she secretly sent him a letter from home. “Originally, she wasn’t going to write me the note because I carry them quite close to the surface anyway and I try and put, in that situation, emotions down below,” he added.

“I was trying to get my brother to write the letter, so he would actually take the mickey out of me a bit more and it would be a grounding one, rather than bringing it all back to the surface but she was sneaky on me. She was a sneaky little one, she was there, so it got me a little bit.”

The sports star continued: “But we had a great camp that got everyone through whatever the wobble was and I think that was my biggest worry going in, coming from that team background.

“If the dynamic wasn’t right, it’s going to make for a bad time but I had 11 great friends in there and that made for a wicked camp.”

Viewers will remember that Zara’s heartfelt note was read out by Corrie star Sue Cleaver. The letter read: “Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you’re sharing them with your campmates.

“The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x.”

It was clear that there were some big changes at home in Mike’s absence; in her letter, Zara revealed that “the girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words”.

And there was another special anniversary that Mike missed during his stint in the jungle. It recently was one year since Mike and Zara decided to hold a christening for their young son, which fell on 21st November.

