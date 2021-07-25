mike-muldoon:-under-the-lights:-lawrence-scholar-athlete-edwin-gonzalez-wins-prestigious-cregg-medal

Jul. 25—CREGG MEDAL

Edwin Gonzalez won Lawrence’s prestigious Cregg Medal. Gonzalez was one of the area’s top track athletes with bests this spring of 45-0.5 in the triple jump and 22-1 in the long jump. He was Lawrence’s finalist for the Tribune Student-Athlete award and won a full academic scholarship to Babson.

GRANGE REPLACEMENT

Veteran Raider assistant and former Haverhill great Jami Styrczula Hayden (2007 Tribune MVP) is taking over for Central Catholic girls soccer coach Casey Grange, who recently was named assistant AD at Central. Grange had a spectacular 159-29-21 11-year record.

CHAMPION MIELE

Central Catholic’s William Miele of Salem, who will be a junior in the fall, won the Nashua CC junior club golf title. Previously he placed fifth at the NEPGA Junior with an 84 at Gannon Municipal.

CAKES ARE BAKING

UTL birthday wishes go out to North Andover baseball’s Andrew Perry (17 Tuesday), Central gymnast Phoebe Hopkinson (18 Wednesday), Methuen tennis’ Peyton Petisce (16 Wednesday), Salem tennis’ Logan Krahn (19 Thursday), Whittier softball’s Alicia Habib (18 Friday), Pelham gymnast Abby Druding (16 Friday), Salem football’s Tanner Morgano (18 Saturday) and Whittier football’s Mack Fieldhouse (18 Saturday).

TENNIS STARS

St. John’s Prep junior captain Hunter Wolters of Salem, N.H., and Pingree captain Ashwin Ramanthan of North Andover made the Salem News All-Star tennis team. Ramanthan will attend Carnegie Mellon.

THE NEXT VINATIERI

Rising senior A.J. Vinatieri is being recruited by several top football schools. The talented placekicker/punter from Zionsville High in Indiana is the son of NFL legend Adam Vinatieri.

DUFFY HONORS

Harvard track senior captain Erick Duffy of North Andover was named Academic All-District. The ace pole vaulter will be competing next year as a graduate student at Duke.

ALMOST FAMOUS

Add to the All-Name Team USC swimmer Caroline Famous.

ONE FINAL THOUGHT

If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.

