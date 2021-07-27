Mike Mitchell, famous for his roles in ‘Gladiator’ and ‘Braveheart’, has died – MARCA.com

Actor and fitness champion Mike Mitchell has died of natural causes at the age of 65, according to his agent, who was with him on a boat in Turkish waters on July 23.

Mitchell is most known for his roles in iconic films, such as ‘Gladiator‘ and ‘Braveheart‘.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by his agent to the US media outlet TMZ.

“I couldn’t believe it. The sudden death of an international actor that we handle, an honest person, a real actor, a true friend, my dear friend, has deeply saddened us,” said his manager.

In 2006, Mike Mitchell reportedly suffered a major cardiac arrest after setting his fifth world fitness record.

He lived with his wife, who was also present on their boat in Turkey at the time of his death.